BRIEF-Benz Mining Corp announces proposed share consolidation
* On Jan 30, co's Board passed a resolution authorizing consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of company on a 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 12 Japan's Nissan Motor Co said it plans to launch hybrid versions of 15 models by the financial year ending March 2017 to expand its lineup of low-emission vehicles.
The carmaker said on Wednesday that it also plans to sell an electric version of its Infiniti luxury car in 2014 and introduce its fourth electric vehicle model in 2016.
* On Jan 30, co's Board passed a resolution authorizing consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of company on a 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FMR LLC reports 13.69 percent passive stake in Tesla Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 versus passive stake of 10.19 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2lGUTs2 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Airlines canceled 1.17 percent of scheduled domestic flights last year, the best performance in the 22 years the government has been tracking the issue, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday.