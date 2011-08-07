YOKOHAMA, Japan Aug 7 Nissan Motor Co
said on Sunday it aimed to boost its sales in Japan in a move
that would also help reduce exports by as much as a third and
reduce the impact of the yen's crippling strength.
The dollar's plunge below 80 yen to near record lows has hit
profits at Japanese automakers such as Nissan, which exported
610,000, or 57 percent, of its domestically produced vehicles
last year.
Despite the headwinds from tough exchange rates, high labour
costs and risks of disruption from earthquakes, Nissan has vowed
to keep production of at least 1 million vehicles a year in
Japan to protect jobs and hone its manufacturing expertise.
By selling more cars in Japan and building more vehicles for
other brands under original equipment manufacturing (OEM) deals,
Nissan aims to boost production of vehicles sold locally in
Japan from 460,000 vehicles last year to 600,000, Executive Vice
President Hiroto Saikawa said.
That would help the ratio of exports out of Japan fall to as
low as 40 percent, he said, without specifying a time frame.
Nissan is Japan's No.2 brand with 13 percent of the world's
third-biggest auto market dominated by Toyota Motor Corp
. In the business year to end-March 2011, Nissan sold
600,202 vehicles in Japan, of which 24 percent were
Nissan-badged 660cc minivehicles built by other Suzuki Motor
Corp and Mitsubishi Motors Corp .
Despite being Japan's No.2 brand, Nissan had just two models
in the list of 10 best-selling vehicles last year excluding
660cc microcars, trailing Toyota with five and Honda Motor Co
with three.
To beef up its sales, Nissan was developing a new compact
car that it hopes will make the top-10 list, Saikawa said, and
eventually sell enough Leaf electric cars to join the top 20.
Nissan said earlier this year it would start U.S. production
of its Infiniti JX sport utility vehicle in 2012 to move more
manufacturing away from Japan, following a decision to also
shift output of the Rogue SUV to the United States.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ron Popeski)