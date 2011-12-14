(Follows alerts)

Dec 15Nissan Motor Co will spend $2 billion to build a plant capable of assembling 600,000 cars a year in Mexico, in a move that will nearly double the Japanese carmaker's annual production in the Latin American country, the Nikkei reported.

The new plant will be built in the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes and will boost Nissan's annual production in the country to 1.3 million vehicles -- more than its yearly domestic output of 1 million units, the Japanese business daily said.

Nissan plans to begin operating the plant at the end of 2013 and gradually raise output, positioning Mexico as its export base for the Americas, the Nikkei reported.

The new facility will have three production lines, each capable of assembling 200,000 units a year, the daily said.

Two of the production lines will make Nissan models, including smaller cars such as the Sentra and Note, while the remaining line will likely be used for joint production with Daimler AG, the Nikkei said.

The carmaker currently operates two plants in Mexico, one in Aguascalientes, and another in the state of Morelos, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)