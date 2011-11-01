(Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Nissan Motor Co will start
manufacturing Infiniti-brand vehicles in China next year making
it the first Japanese automaker to produce luxury cars in that
country, according to The Nikkei business daily.
The company is considering a factory in the Hubei Province,
owned by its joint venture Dongfeng Motor Co, as a candidate
site to start production, the paper reported.
Infiniti, which debuted in 1989 as a luxury brand for
overseas markets, is currently manufactured at plants in Tochigi
and Fukuoka prefectures in Japan, with a combined capacity of
about 200,000 units, the Nikkei said.
Despite slowing sales of new vehicles in China, sales
volumes of luxury foreign vehicles, such as those offered by
Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) and Audi, rose 40 percent in the first six
months of 2011, the paper reported.
Nissan will also consolidate its strategy and marketing
functions for Infiniti in Hong Kong by April 2012. About 100
employees in Japan, the United States and Europe will be
transferred to Hong Kong, the daily said.
($1 = 78.280 Japanese Yen)
