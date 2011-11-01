(Follows alerts)

Nov 2 Nissan Motor Co will start manufacturing Infiniti-brand vehicles in China next year making it the first Japanese automaker to produce luxury cars in that country, according to The Nikkei business daily.

The company is considering a factory in the Hubei Province, owned by its joint venture Dongfeng Motor Co, as a candidate site to start production, the paper reported.

Infiniti, which debuted in 1989 as a luxury brand for overseas markets, is currently manufactured at plants in Tochigi and Fukuoka prefectures in Japan, with a combined capacity of about 200,000 units, the Nikkei said.

Despite slowing sales of new vehicles in China, sales volumes of luxury foreign vehicles, such as those offered by Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) and Audi, rose 40 percent in the first six months of 2011, the paper reported.

Nissan will also consolidate its strategy and marketing functions for Infiniti in Hong Kong by April 2012. About 100 employees in Japan, the United States and Europe will be transferred to Hong Kong, the daily said. ($1 = 78.280 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)