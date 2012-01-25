(Follows alerts)

Jan 25 Nissan Motor Co said it would invest up to $2 billion to build a new manufacturing complex in Aguascalientes, Mexico to help the company produce cars for its U.S. market.

Nissan said the facility, which would complement the existing two factories in Mexico, is scheduled to begin operations in late 2013 and would support production of up to 175,000 cars of Nissan's 'B' platform products per year.

The company said it would consider expansion of the site once product and capacity needs are finalised. It would also build an all-new supplier park on the site.

Up to 3,000 direct jobs will be created initially at the new facility, and about 9,000 positions will be generated within the supply chain and wider community, taking the company's total headcount in Mexico to nearly 13,500, Nissan said. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)