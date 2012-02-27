(Updates with quotes, background, details)
ATSUGI, Japan Feb 27 Nissan Motor Co
CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Monday that it was logical for
the yen to keep weakening, given Japan's deficit and stagnant
economy, and that a "neutral" rate would be 90 yen to 100 yen to
the dollar.
The yen tumbled to a nine-month low of 81.66 yen against the
dollar earlier on Monday following the Bank of Japan's surprise
easing earlier this month. That level is still far from making
Japanese manufacturers competitive, Ghosn said.
The yen's fall is a correction of an economically
unjustifiable appreciation against the dollar and euro over
three years, Ghosn told reporters at a Nissan event
commemorating the building of its research and development
centre.
"What we're seeing now is the beginning of what I hope
should logically be a correction in bringing the yen into more
neutral territory," he said. "I'm not saying favourable
territory. It's moving from very unfavourable territory to
unfavourable territory to hopefully neutral territory."
Nissan and other Japanese automakers are seeking to offset
the yen's strength by importing more foreign-made car parts and
taking production for exports out of Japan.
"For the yen to be on neutral ground, no advantage, no
disadvantage, the yen should be between 90 and 100 (to the
dollar)," Ghosn said.
