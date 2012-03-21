YOKOHAMA, Japan, March 21 Nissan Motor Co said on Wednesday the new low-cost car it has planned for India will be sold under the firm's revived Datsun branding.

CEO Carlos Ghosn made the comment at a briefing in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

Japan's No.2 automaker on Tuesday announced the revival of the Datsun brand, starting in India, Indonesia and Russia from 2014.

Ghosn had long said he was keen to make use of Datsun, a nameplate that was discontinued in 1981 but still remains a household name in the United States, the Middle East and many parts of Asia.

