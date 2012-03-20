JAKARTA, March 19 The Datsun brand will return
to Nissan and the top priority for it will be increasing sales
growth in Indonesia, India and Russia, Nissan Motor CEO
Carlos Ghosn told reporters in Indonesia during a visit on
Tuesday.
He said Nissan plans $400 million in investment in Indonesia
over two years and will double hiring by 2014 and triple its
outlets to 90,000 in the country, which has the largest economy
in Southeast Asia.
Ghosn previously expressed interest in reviving the Datsun
brand for car and truck lines to be sold outside Japan in 2014
and set emerging markets such as India, Russia, Indonesia as
main targets. [ID: nL4E8E209X]
"It's a green car, affordable car, small displacement, high
local content," Ghosn said of the Datsun, adding: "It's going to
be a generous car."
Nissan executives met Indonesian president Susilo Bambang
Yudhoyono on Monday and said they would inject $400 million for
plant expansions to double its production by 2014.
On March 12, Nissan appointed Kintaro Izumida as president
director of PT. Nissan Motor Indonesia and PT. Nissan Motor
Distributor Indonesia, replacing Takayuki Kimura.
"The priority (for Nissan Motors in Indonesia) is for the
Indonesian market. If there is any room for more capacity it
will be located for domestic (market) rather than for exports,
although cost is competitive," Ghosn said.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Matthew Bigg)