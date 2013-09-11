FRANKFURT, Sept 11 A weaker yen and a low depreciation charge will help Nissan's luxury brand Infiniti offset the launch costs of its Q50 model and achieve an operating profit margin of 6 to 7 percent this fiscal year, its president said on Wednesday.

"A fair bit of that is coming from the weak yen," Johan de Nysschen told Reuters at the Frankfurt motor show, adding he saw strong volumes in the second half.

He said he saw an operating margin of 6-7 percent for the fiscal year ending in March 2014. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Jennifer Clark; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and Mark Potter)