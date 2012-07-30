DETROIT, July 30 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation into Nissan Motor Co's luxury
brand Infiniti's new crossover vehicle JX35 on possible improper
application of the emergency brake, the regulators said.
The probe is not a recall, but may lead to one. The probe is
focused on about 8,000 vehicles from the 2013 model year.
Two consumers have complained "that the intelligent brake
assist system inappropriately activated emergency braking
autonomously bringing the vehicle to an immediate and complete
stop," said a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
