SEOUL, Sept 8 Japanese automakers sick of losing market share to fast-moving Hyundai and Kia have a new strategy - asking the Korean rivals to take their foot off the gas.

Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors have grown so rapidly they threaten to overtake Toyota and Nissan Motor Co as industry leaders.

"Should they continue to grow at this speed, Koreans will become a top player in every market in the world and they do have this potential," Nissan's chief operating officer, Toshiyuki Shiga, told media during a visit to Seoul.

"I don't have any advice for them on how to improve their performance. Instead, such growth will put Nissan in a difficult situation," Shiga said.

"I wish the Koreans would slow down," he said to laughter from reporters. Shiga, also chairman of Japan's auto industry lobby group, was visiting Seoul to meet dealers and employees.

Once viewed as a maker of cheap, low-quality cars, Hyundai, South Korea's top automaker, has been a stellar performer, adding market share even during the global financial crisis when the global auto industry shrank.

Its share price has risen ten-fold over the past 10 years, global sales have more than doubled and its share in the key U.S. market soared to record highs.

A Hyundai executive told Reuters on Thursday that the company expects to beat its 2011 global sales target as the European debt crisis and global economic uncertainty create an opportunity for it to pick up market share.

Japanese automakers should learn how to execute quickly like their South Korean rivals to avoid losing their competitive edge in the global market, Shiga said.

"Korean firms have improved their competitiveness sharply in terms of product performance, quality and design and personally, I admire their speed." (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill and Lincoln Feast)