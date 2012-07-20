(Corrects spelling of Rogue in headline, bullet point)
SEOUL, July 20 The Renault-Nissan
alliance said on Friday it will invest $160 million to
produce 80,000 Nissan Rogue vehicles at Renault's South Korean
factory in an attempt to increase the cost competitiveness of
the struggling operation.
The Nissan crossover will be produced and exported to the
United States starting in 2014, a move seen helping the Japanese
carmaker ease the impact of the strong yen, meet strong demand
and benefit from a South Korea-U.S. free trade deal.
Renault Samsung (RSM), the South Korean unit of the French
carmaker, has been suffering from tumbling sales, which forced
it to slash production in recent months.
Its Busan factory is expected to build about 180,000
vehicles this year out of a 300,000 capacity, the company said.
"The Busan announcement represents a unique 'win-win-win'
for Renault, Nissan and RSM, demonstrating the flexibility and
power of the alliance for all partners," Renault-Nissan chief
Carlos Ghosn said in a statement.
Ghosn plans to hold a news conference in Seoul later on
Friday.
The won's lower valuation makes South Korea a more
attractive export base. Exports from South Korean to the United
States and Europe would allow the Renault-Nissan alliance to
benefit from South Korea's free trade deals with those
countries. The EU free-trade agreement has also helped
Hyundai-Kia increase its presence in Europe.
Rogue was Nissan's second-best selling car in the United
States after the Altima sedan last year.
The South Korea export plan suggests that Renault sees
little hope of a short-term sales recovery for the 80
percent-owned RSM brand, which suffers from an ageing and
limited model line-up domestically.
RSM has taken a drubbing from Hyundai-Kia
, with its domestic market share falling by more than
half to less than 5 percent within two years. The Hyundai and
Kia brands' combined share rose 4 percentage points to 82
percent over the same period.
