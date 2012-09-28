* Leaf sales down 56 pct in U.S.
* Leaf sales up in Japan, Europe
* Nissan buys back 2 Leaf from Arizona owners
* Tennessee Leaf production begins early 2013
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 28 Nissan Motor Co is
falling well short of its goal of doubling sales of its Leaf
electric car this fiscal year as sales in the United States are
particularly weak despite high gas prices.
While Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn set a target of
doubling global Leaf sales in the current fiscal year that runs
through March 2013, the pace will need to increase dramatically
as they are up only 9 percent in the first five months through
August.
Leaf sales in the United States are down 56 percent from
April through August, and down 31.5 percent this calendar year.
Nissan North America spokesman David Reuter said U.S. sales
should improve once it ships more to the markets where it sells
best. Leaf debuted in December 2010 in Japan and in seven
metropolitan areas in the United States.
Leaf is not the only EV to struggle in the U.S. market.
General Motors Co's Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid car has
come up short of expectations, forcing the U.S. automaker to
idle the plant that makes the car. In addition, Fisker
Automotive's Karma plug-in has experienced numerous problems and
was just panned by Consumer Reports for being "plagued with
flaws."
Overseas, however, Leaf has fared better. Sales so far this
fiscal year are up 125 percent in Japan, where demand was hurt
last year by the March earthquake and tsunami. They are also up
207 percent in Europe, where the Leaf did not roll out as
quickly.
Nissan has sold 37,285 Leaf since it was introduced. Of that
figure, 17,710 have been sold in Japan; 13,921 in North America;
4,881 in Europe; and 773 in other markets, Nissan said.
LEAF BUY BACK
Unrealistic expectations among U.S. consumers about EVs also
have hurt as Nissan agreed to buy back two Leafs from
unsatisfied customers in Arizona, where seven owners have been
vocal in online forums about their dissatisfaction, mainly over
the shrinking of energy storage capacity of their lithium-ion
batteries.
Reuter said the Arizona drivers were operating their cars
beyond Nissan's recommendations. When tested by company
engineers, all seven cars were performing within expectations,
he said.
The Leaf is "not for every driver," said Reuter.
"You need to make sure your driving style and driving needs
fit the output of the vehicle," he said. "We know that the wide
majority of U.S. drivers drive no more than 40 miles a day. The
Nissan Leaf is a perfect vehicle for those individuals. For
those who drive more than that, it may not be."
The Arizona drivers were using and recharging their
batteries at a faster rate than most Leaf drivers, causing the
batteries to lose capacity quicker than the manual told them to
expect.
The affected Leaf owners were averaging 16,500 miles
annually, Reuter said. The car's owner's manual says that under
normal conditions and with average annual mileage of 12,500, the
energy storage capacity of a Leaf will drop to 80 percent in
five years, Reuter said.
The customers in Arizona became concerned when their Leaf
models, with an average age of about 15 months, were down to 84
percent or 85 percent already, he said.
A battery's capacity shrinks relatively quickly in the early
stages of use and then tapers off, Reuter said. By the time a
Leaf battery is 10 years old, it will have about 70 percent of
its initial capacity, he said.
TENNESSEE LEAF PRODUCTION
The Leaf is in its first generation. The company has not
said when it will introduce the second generation, but the new
2013 model will have some different features, which Reuter would
not divulge.
The 2013 Leaf will be introduced in the U.S. market in the
first quarter of 2013, the same time production of Leaf models
will begin at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tennessee. So far, all
Leaf cars have been made in Japan.
The Leaf battery plant next to the Smyrna assembly plant
will open within a few days, Reuter said.
It will have a capacity to produce 200,000 lithium-ion
batteries a year. The assembly plant will be able to produce up
to 150,000 Leaf models a year, well beyond expected demand in
the near-term.