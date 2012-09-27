UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects day to Thursday)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Japanese car manufacturer Nissan expects 2012 Mexican production to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, the company's Mexican director Jose Luis Valls said on Thursday.
Nissan produced 607,087 units in 2011 in Mexico, becoming the largest car producer in the country.
Production will rise "more or less between 20 and 25 percent over last year," Valls told reporters at an auto industry event. (Reporting By Luis Rojas, Writing by Gabriel Stargardter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources