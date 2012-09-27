* Nissan sees increase in Mexican output in 2012
* Local director says optimistic on trade pacts
By Luis Rojas
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 The Mexican unit of
Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co expects its 2012
vehicle production to rise by 20 percent to 25 percent, director
Jose Luis Valls said on Thursday.
Nissan produced 607,087 units in Mexico last year, becoming
the largest car maker in Latin America's second biggest economy.
Production will rise "more or less between 20 and 25 percent
over last year," Valls told reporters at an auto industry event.
Nissan launched a $2 billion investment plan this year in
Mexico to build its third plant in the country, which is
expected to start operations by the end of 2013.
Nissan exports to 115 countries from Mexico. Valls said he
remained optimistic that the Mexican government could
renegotiate trade pacts with Brazil and Argentina, which have
both restricted car imports from Mexico.
Brazil modified an auto pact with Mexico in March to slap a
quota on surging imports of Mexican-made cars, a move that many
saw as a return to protectionist policies of the past.
"Governments from both Brazil and Argentina have started to
talk and they are progressing positively," Valls said. "We are
very interested in that market."
Last week, sources told Reuters that Brazil is considering
raising the three-year bilateral auto trade pact quota,
potentially allowing Mexican exporters to sell around $350
million worth of additional vehicles to the Brazilian market
annually.