MEXICO CITY Nov 4 A spokesman for Nissan Motor
Co Ltd (7201.T) in Mexico declined to comment on Friday on a
statement by a Mexican state government that the carmaker is
considering investing $2 billion in a new plant in the
country.
The government of Aguascalientes said this week that
Nissan, which already has a plant in the north-central state,
was mulling new works in Latin America's second biggest
economy.
A spokesman in Mexico for Japan's No. 2 automaker, which
already has a plant in the city of Cuernavaca just south of
Mexico City, said he could not comment on the report.
In the statement, Aguascalientes said state governor Carlos
Lozano de la Torre had learned on a trip to Japan that his
state was in the running for the plant.
The plant would create around 10,000 jobs over the
medium-term, Aguascalientes said.
On Oct. 24 the governor was in Japan and put forward his
state as the best option for the plant to Carlos Ghosn,
chairman and chief executive of Nissan and its French affiliate
Renault SA (RENA.PA), daily Reforma said.
According to Reforma, Lozano de la Torre said that Nissan
would make a decision on Nov. 18 and that five other Mexican
states were also competing for the plant. It did not name the
other states.
