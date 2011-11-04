* Nissan already has two plants in Mexico
* Mexican state says plant would create 10,000 jobs
(Adds statement from Nissan, recasts)
MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T)
said it was continuing to study growth opportunities after a
Mexican state government announced that the carmaker is
considering investing $2 billion in a new plant in the
country.
The government of Aguascalientes said in a statement this
week that Nissan -- Japan's No. 2 automaker -- which already
has a plant in the north-central state, was mulling new works
in Latin America's second biggest economy.
A spokesman in Mexico for Nissan, which already has a plant
in the city of Cuernavaca just south of Mexico City, said in a
statement to Reuters that the firm was "continuing to study
opportunities to install additional capacity" in key markets.
"Nissan has not made any announcements relating to
expanding manufacturing capacity in Mexico, and we have nothing
further to add to this for the moment," it said.
Aguascalientes said in its statement that state governor
Carlos Lozano de la Torre had learned on a trip to Japan that
his state was in the running for the plant.
The plant would create around 10,000 jobs over the
medium-term, Aguascalientes said.
On Oct. 24 the governor was in Japan and put forward his
state as the best option for the plant to Carlos Ghosn,
chairman and chief executive of Nissan and its French affiliate
Renault SA (RENA.PA), daily newspaper Reforma said.
According to Reforma, Lozano de la Torre said that Nissan
would make a decision on Nov. 18 and that five other Mexican
states were also competing for the plant. It did not name the
other states.
(Reporting by Noe Torres and Dave Graham, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Gunna Dickson)