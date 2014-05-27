DETROIT May 27 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation into an estimated 200,000 Nissan Motor
Co cars in the United States for potential braking
issues.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
opened a preliminary evaluation of the 2013 and 2014 model-year
Sentra and Versa cars after receiving eight consumer complaints
alleging their cars continued to travel even as the drivers
pressed the brake pedal, an issue the safety agency called
excessive brake pedal travel.
There were no reports of accidents or injuries listed in the
NHTSA documents.
A preliminary investigation is the first step in a process
that could lead to a recall if regulators determine that a
safety issue needs to be addressed by a manufacturer.
Nissan said in a statement that it had received a request
for information from NHTSA concerning the complaints and was
working with regulators to answer their questions. The company
said it was reviewing the issue.
In one complaint, the owner of a 2013 Sentra with 142 miles
on it had attempted to halt at a red light, but the car crept
forward despite brake pressure and the driver was forced to
apply the parking brake to fully stop the vehicle, according to
the NHTSA documents filed in May 2013.
"This incident was very scary to say the least," the owner
said in the complaint. "What I cannot understand is how such an
important/critical system of a brand new car could fail in four
days."
