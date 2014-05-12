YOKOHAMA, Japan May 12 Nissan Motor Co
expects a 4.1 percent rise in net profit this financial year,
boosted by sales of low-priced Datsun cars in emerging markets
and growth in China, the world's largest auto market, although
the gain is short of analyst estimates.
Japan's second-biggest auto maker by sales volume forecast
405 billion yen ($3.98 billion) in net profit for the year
ending March 2015, compared with the 425.4 billion yen mean
estimate of 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the three months to March 2014, net profit rose 4.8
percent year-on-year to 114.9 billion yen, Nissan said in a
statement on Monday. That exceeded the 97.1 billion yen analyst
estimate.
Nissan is currently increasing manufacturing capacity in
Thailand, China and Russia.
Shares of Nissan ended 0.2 percent lower before the results
announcement, compared with a 0.4 percent decline in the
benchmark Nikkei average.
($1 = 101.7100 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Christopher Cushing and
Edmund Klamann)