YOKOHAMA, Japan May 12 Nissan Motor Co said on Monday that it sees global sales of 5.65 million vehicles this fiscal year, compared with 5.188 million vehicles sold in the previous year.

Japan's second-biggest automaker also said it is assuming an average dollar rate of 100 yen and a euro rate of 140 yen in the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2015. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)