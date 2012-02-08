Apple says new California headquarters to open in April
Feb 22 Apple's sprawling new campus, dubbed "Apple Park," will open in April, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Feb 8 Nissan Motor Co is looking to raise the ratio of imported components it uses to build vehicles in Japan faster than initially planned given the yen's strength, a finance official at the firm said on Wednesday.
Nissan had said it would try to double that ratio to 40 percent by around 2013 under a business plan that assumes a dollar rate of 85 yen.
"Given the current level of the yen, we are looking to accelerate these plans," Corporate Vice President Joji Tagawa told a news conference. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 22 Apple's sprawling new campus, dubbed "Apple Park," will open in April, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Philadelphia Energy Solutions has tapped chief operating officer Gregory Gatta as its next chief executive officer, the refining company said on Wednesday.
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)