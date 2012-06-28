CANTON, Miss., June 28 Japanese car maker Nissan Motor Co said it will add workers and start production of its Sentra compact sedan at its Canton plant in Mississippi.

The Sentra production will begin in Canton in December, the company announced at an event held at the plant on Thursday.