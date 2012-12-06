(Corrects to rear combination light from rear cabin light)

TOKYO Dec 6 Nissan Motor Co Ltd intends to recall 498,793 March/Micra hatchbacks in Japan to fix a problem with the rear combination light.

No accidents or injuries have been reported due to the fault, which only occurred in cars sold in Japan, a Nissan spokesman said.

The company did not disclose any estimate of the cost of the recalls. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama and James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)