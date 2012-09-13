PARIS, Sept 13 Nissan Motor Co. is recalling 51,000 vehicles to inspect them for a possible defect after a customer reported that a steering wheel became detached from a new Qashqai SUV.

Nissan has ordered the voluntary recall in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Australasia to address a manufacturing issue that may affect 600 Qashqais and NV200 vans, a company spokesman said on Thursday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)