Aug 22 Nissan Motor Co said it was
recalling 7,842 2013 Infiniti JX35 crossover vehicles to check
for defective fuel gauges.
The Japanese automaker said a faulty gauge in the new luxury
crossover could indicate a higher fuel level than actually
exists.
In its official recall notice, the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration said in a filing late on Tuesday that the
faulty gauge could cause the JX35 to run out of fuel
unexpectedly, increasing the risk of crash.
(Reporting By Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)