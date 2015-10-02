Oct 2 Nissan Motor Co Ltd would recall
218,019 Versa vehicles in the United States to fix a front
suspension problem.
The company has notified the U.S. vehicle safety regulator
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that road
salt may corrode the front coil springs, possibly leading to
fractures. (1.usa.gov/1Oczajh)
Coil spring fractures may puncture the tire and increase the
risk of a crash.
Nissan North America is expected to begin the recall of the
affected cars, for model years 2007-2012, by mid-November, NHTSA
said.
In May, NHTSA had launched a preliminary evaluation of about
130,000 Nissan Versa cars after receiving complaints about
fractures in the front suspension coil spring. (reut.rs/1LX8eCg)
The automaker was not immediately available for a comment.
Nissan was not aware of any incidents involving a crash,
property damage, injury or fatality attributed to the suspension
issue, a Detroit News report said. (bit.ly/1OLTWWM)
The company would also recall 101,000 Versa vehicles in
Canada related to the problem, the report added.
