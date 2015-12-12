TOKYO Dec 12 Nissan Motor Co on Saturday said it supported a power-sharing compromise deal between its parent company Renault and the French government, drawing a line under an eight-month power struggle between Paris and the two companies.

"We pursued a path that was in the best long-term interests of each company and their respective employees, shareholders, and communities," Nissan Chief Competitive Officer Hiroto Saikawa said in a statement.

"It is our view that this has been accomplished and I am very pleased with the outcome."

On Friday Renault, which owns a 43.4 percent stake in Nissan, and the French government, a stakeholder the French automaker, agreed that Paris would limit its voting rights in Renault, buffering Nissan against interference by Paris or Renault.

Nissan and Renault had opposed the French government's move in April to secure double voting rights in Renault, which would have raised the risk that Paris could have a say in Nissan's decision-making process. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)