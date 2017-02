(Corrects headline to say H2 instead of H1)

PARIS Nov 2 Nissan Motor on Wednesday said its performance in the fiscal second quarter to Sept. 30 would lead to a positive contribution of 367 million euros ($506.5 million) to Renault's second half 2011 net income estimated after restatements.

Nissan, which is 43 percent owned by France's Renault , on Wednesday reported a 15 percent drop in quarterly profit on a stronger yen and sliding Japanese sales but lifted its outlook on brisk sales in emerging markets. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Christian Plumb)