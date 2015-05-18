* No need to change capital alliance with Renault - Nissan's
By Maki Shiraki
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 18 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Monday there was no need to
change the automaker's capital alliance with Renault,
after France raised its stake and voting rights in Renault last
month.
The French government, which owns almost 20 percent of
Renault, has said it wants to safeguard French interests at the
automaker, which is deepening its ties with Nissan. However,
Renault has warned that the government's move could damage the
alliance.
Ghosn, speaking to reporters in Japan, said the capital
alliance between Nissan and Renault had "zero influence" on the
automakers' daily operations.
Since Renault rescued Nissan from bankruptcy in 1999, the
Japanese carmaker has outgrown its parent to account for
two-thirds of their combined 8 million vehicle sales and a
bigger share of profit.
"We continue to work today exactly the way we were working
from the beginning, with the two teams working together,
developing synergies," Ghosn said. "So there's no reason for us
to change."
Asked about potential partnerships with other automakers,
Ghosn said the Renault-Nissan alliance had no immediate plans
for any more partnerships for now.
He also said it was "too early" to consider tie-ups with
non-automakers such as Google Inc which is trying to
enter the auto market.
Renault-Nissan already has partnerships with Daimler AG
and Avtovaz.
Nissan's rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor
Corp this month launched a long-term partnership amid a
push by automakers worldwide to cut costs by building
scale.
Last week, Nissan also expanded a recall linked to Takata
Corp's faulty air bags, and Ghosn said the automaker
had allocated sufficient funds to cover the recall.
He declined to specify how much the automaker had put aside
to cover the cost of Takata-related recalls. Some 36 million
cars have been recalled worldwide since 2008 over Takata air bag
inflators, which can erupt with too much force, spraying
shrapnel inside the car.
