YOKOHAMA Nov 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd reported a slight rise in second-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, beating analyst estimates, supported by a steady sales recovery in North America, its largest market.

Japan's No. 2 automaker said operating profit reached 139.34 billion yen ($1.23 billion) in July-September, compared with the 130.67 billion yen average estimate of 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in Nissan ended up 3 percent ahead of the earnings announcement, compared with a 2.7 percent rise on Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average. ($1 = 113.66 yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)