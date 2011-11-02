YOKOHAMA, Japan Nov 2 Nissan Motor Co reported on Wednesday a 4.6 percent fall in quarterly operating profit, but lifted its annual forecast near the market's consensus despite a strengthening yen, shaky global economy and disruptive floods in Thailand.

Still, Japan's No.2 automaker is set to shine against rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co , which have been hit harder by the Thai floods and have been slower in boosting sales in emerging markets.

Nissan, held 43 percent by Renault SA , reported an operating profit of 159.3 billion yen ($2 billion) for July-September. That was better than an average estimate of 133 billion yen in a Reuters survey of 13 analysts. Second-quarter net profit was 98.4 billion yen, down 3.3 percent.

For the year to March 31, 2012, it lifted its operating profit forecast to 510 billion yen, above its initial estimate of 460 billion yen and bringing it near the consensus 520 billion from a survey of 25 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nissan's shares have fallen 6.7 percent in the year to date, faring much better than Toyota and Honda, which are down 19 percent and 25 percent respectively. ($1 = 78.280 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill and Joseph radford)