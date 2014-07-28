YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 28 Nissan Motor Co
posted a 13.4 percent rise in April-June operating
profit from a year earlier as Japan's second-biggest car maker
saw improved sales in the United States after it changed senior
management overseeing operations there.
Nissan said on Monday that its first-quarter operating
profit was 122.6 billion yen ($1.20 billion), exceeding the
109.1 billion yen mean estimate of 12 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
It stuck with an annual operating profit forecast of 535
billion yen for the financial year ending in March 2015.
Last financial year, Nissan posted a 4.8 percent operating
profit margin, the worst among its Japanese peers, squeezed by
the cost of a rapid expansion drive aimed at lifting its global
market share.
($1 = 101.8700 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)