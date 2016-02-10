UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
YOKOHAMA, Japan Feb 10 Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected operating profits for the third quarter, after strong sales in North America and Western Europe offset the impact of weaker currencies in emerging markets.
Japan's second-largest automaker by sales posted an operating profit to 192.6 billion yen ($1.68 billion) in the October-December period, exceeding an average forecast of 178.66 billion yen according to forecasts drawn from 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Operating profit jumped 23.5 percent from 155.97 billion yen a year earlier.
Nissan kept intact its full-year operating profit forecast of 730 billion yen, while also keeping its net profit forecast unchanged at 535 billion yen. The automaker also kept its full-year currency rate forecast unchanged at 119.4 yen to the U.S. dollar. ($1 = 114.8600 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.