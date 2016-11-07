UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Nov 7 Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Monday reported a 19 percent slide in operating profit during the second quarter, as a strong yen offset rising sales in China, Mexico and the United States, although its performance was slightly stronger than expected.
Operating profit came in at 163.9 billion yen ($1.57 billion) for July-September, compared with 201.3 billion a year earlier. That was higher than the 154.5 billion yen average of 10 estimates from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Japan's second-biggest automaker by vehicle sales reported a 14.0 percent fall in operating profit in the April-September period to 339.7 billion yen.
Nissan maintained its forecast for full-year operating profit to slide 10.5 percent to 710.0 billion yen, and its full-year assumption for the yen to average 105 yen to the U.S. dollar and 120 yen to the euro. ($1 = 104.4400 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources