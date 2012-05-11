YOKOHAMA, Japan May 11 Nissan Motor Co posted on Friday a one-third jump in quarterly profit and projected a 28 percent rise in the year ahead driven by brisk sales momentum in emerging markets.

January-March operating profit at Japan's No.2 automaker rose 33 percent to 118.1 billion yen ($1.48 billion), against an average estimate of 120 billion yen from 20 analysts polled in the past 90 days by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit for Nissan's fourth-quarter grew 145 percent to 75.3 billion yen.

For the year to next March, Nissan projected an operating profit of 700 billion yen and net profit of 400 billion yen.

Nissan, in which Renault SA has a 43.4 percent stake, has outshone domestic rivals Honda Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp in the past year thanks to its speedy and forceful push into fast-growing markets such as China and Russia under the leadership of Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn. ($1 = 79.9500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)