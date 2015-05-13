BRIEF-Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares
* Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares by selling shareholder Telenor East Holding II AS
YOKOHAMA, Japan May 13 Nissan Motor Co forecast a 14.5 percent rise in annual operating profit on Wednesday, after robust growth in the past financial year thanks to a weaker yen and strong sales growth in North America.
Japan's No.2 automaker by global sales expects operating profit of 675 billion yen ($5.6 billion) this financial year, against a consensus forecast of 690 billion yen in a Thomson Reuters survey of 29 analysts.
In the year ended March, operating profit climbed 18 percent to 589.56 billion yen, roughly in line with an average estimate of 587 billion yen.
It is assuming a dollar exchange rate of 115 yen for the current business year, and a euro rate of 130 yen. ($1 = 119.9000 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares by selling shareholder Telenor East Holding II AS
WASHINGTON, April 6 The White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump plans to nominate a Lyft Inc executive as under secretary of transportation for policy.
April 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.