BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceuticals files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA May 11 Nissan Motor Co said on Friday it expects its global retail sales to rise 10.4 percent to 5.35 million vehicles in the business year to next March.
Japan's No.2 automaker also said it is assuming an average dollar rate of 82 yen in the 2012/13 business year and a euro rate of 105 yen. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 3 James Hobson, the chief operating officer of New York-based marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc, will resign on March 15 to become chief executive of online insurance startup Attune, according to an OnDeck statement.