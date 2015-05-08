BEIJING May 8 Nissan Motor Co's premium brand Infiniti sold about 69,200 vehicles globally in the first four months of 2015, up 12 percent from the same period a year ago, according to Infiniti.

That puts the brand on track to climb above the 200,000 mark this year, for the first time.

Infiniti officials would not forecast the brand's volume for the year. Consulting firm LMC Automotive said Infiniti's global volume would likely amount to 218,660 vehicles this year, up 17 percent from last year.

Infiniti sold about 186,200 vehicles globally in 2014.

In April, Infiniti sold about 16,700 vehicles worldwide, up 12 percent from the same month a year ago.

Infiniti's global chief Roland Krueger said earlier this week the brand was gaining momentum.

"We continue to implement our growth strategy on our way to establish Infiniti as one of the key global premium brands," he said in a statement on Thursday.

All this doesn't mean, however, that Infiniti is going to achieve the lofty objective Nissan's global chief executive Carlos Ghosn was touting in 2013.

Ghosn at the time said Infiniti was aiming to sell 500,000 vehicles a year globally by 2016-17, with China accounting for 40 percent of that total.

"We (forecast) China sales approaching 100,000 units in 2017, accounting for about 35 percent of the total, so Mr. Ghosn is not far off where we see the China share," Ben Asher, a senior LMC Automotive analyst, said.

"But we are forecasting volume growth there and elsewhere below his expectations," Asher added. (Editing by Mark Potter)