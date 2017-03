Oct 1 Nissan Motor Co reported its U.S. sales for September rose 18.5 percent at 102,955 vehicles, beating analysts' expectations.

Nissan's namesake brand showed sales were up 22 percent at 95,118 vehicles and its luxury Infiniti brand sales fell 13 percent at 7,837 vehicles.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected Nissan's sales to rise 13 percent for the month. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)