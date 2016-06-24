UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, June 24 Nissan Motor Co Ltd's South Korean unit has said it has filed a lawsuit over claims by South Korea's environment ministry that the automaker had manipulated emissions of its Qashqai diesel sports utility vehicle.
The ministry has said it believes Nissan used a so-called defeat device in its Qashqai model - an accusation that the Japanese firm has denied.
The ministry has fined Nissan 340 million won ($290,000)and ordered the recall of more than 800 Qashqai vehicles sold.
($1 = 1,173.8000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources