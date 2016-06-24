SEOUL, June 24 Nissan Motor Co Ltd's South Korean unit has said it has filed a lawsuit over claims by South Korea's environment ministry that the automaker had manipulated emissions of its Qashqai diesel sports utility vehicle.

The ministry has said it believes Nissan used a so-called defeat device in its Qashqai model - an accusation that the Japanese firm has denied.

The ministry has fined Nissan 340 million won ($290,000)and ordered the recall of more than 800 Qashqai vehicles sold.

($1 = 1,173.8000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)