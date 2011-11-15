BANGKOK Nov 15 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
:
* Expects to resume full production at its Thai plant in
early December from producing about 30-40 percent now, Senior
Vice President Hiroto Saikawa told reporters
* The company's annual production is 200,000 units
* It will have lost 40,000 units from its Thai vehicle
output during its plant closure caused by flooding
* Calls for the government to speed up the recovery and
clean-up process at Nava Nakorn in Pathum Thani
province, where its suppliers are based. Once completed, the
company would stop importing parts as a subsitute
(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)