BANGKOK Nov 15 Nissan Motor Co Ltd :

* Expects to resume full production at its Thai plant in early December from producing about 30-40 percent now, Senior Vice President Hiroto Saikawa told reporters

* The company's annual production is 200,000 units

* It will have lost 40,000 units from its Thai vehicle output during its plant closure caused by flooding

* Calls for the government to speed up the recovery and clean-up process at Nava Nakorn in Pathum Thani province, where its suppliers are based. Once completed, the company would stop importing parts as a subsitute

(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)