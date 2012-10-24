TOKYO Oct 24 Nissan Motor Co plans to
spend about 30 billion yen ($376 million) on a new plant in
Thailand in 2014 to diversify production in the wake of
anti-Japanese demonstrations in China last month, the Nikkei
business daily said on Wednesday.
Nissan, which is under pressure to chase Toyota Motor Corp
and Honda Motor Co in Southeast Asia, plans to
put the plant onstream with an annual output of around
100,000 vehicles, including 1-tonne pickup trucks and passenger
cars, the paper said.
Production capacity will later be expanded to an annual
200,000 vehicles, doubling Nissan's current production capacity
in Thailand, it said.
Spokesman Chris Keeffe declined to comment on the report.
Nissan, which is heavily focused on China, is seeking to
diversify production in Southeast Asia to catch up with Toyota
and Honda, which both plan to ramp up production there, the
paper said.
Nissan is behind its rivals in Southeast Asia in both sales
and local production capability.
Nissan, which had previously planned to jointly produce
pickup trucks with Mitsubishi Motors Corp, decided to
build the new plant as Mitsubishi's Thai plant is running at
full capacity to meet demand for Mirage vehicles, the paper
said.
Nissan also plans to beef up its lineup of hybrid cars with
five mid-sized vehicles, including the Altima sedan, the Sankei
newspaper said.
Nissan shares were down 1.1 percent, in line with the Nikkei
average's 1 percent fall.