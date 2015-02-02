DETROIT Feb 2 Nissan Motor Co has
rejected a U.S. State Department offer to mediate a dispute
between the company and the United Auto Workers over claims of
anti-union practices as the UAW tries to organize workers in
Mississippi.
The UAW was joined by the umbrella labor group IndustriALL
Global Union Federation last April in asking the State
Department for its help.
Even as the mediation would have been non-binding, the UAW's
effort to include a global union group and the State Department
is part of its ongoing campaign to turn public opinion against
Nissan for what it claims are violations of workers' rights.
The State Department said in a statement its role had ended
because "a voluntary mediation process could not be established
since Nissan was not willing to participate," with the State
Department's National Contact Point (NCP), which works to
further the Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development's guidelines in the United States.
"The NCP regrets Nissan's unwillingness to participate in
the process," the statement, dated Jan. 30, said.
The UAW has been trying for more than a decade to organize
the Nissan plant near Jackson, and has said Nissan is using
"threats, intimidation and fear" to keep the union out of the
plant, which it says violate OECD guidelines.
On Monday afternoon, a Nissan spokesman said by email that
the company declined to participate in the mediation "because
long-established guidelines for bringing a union vote already
exist," and are set by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board.
"Nissan respects labor laws in every nation where it
operates and works to ensure that all employees are aware of
these laws," the statement said, adding that all Nissan workers
have the ability to decide whether they want to be in a union.
The State Department's NCP also has no power to judge
disputes that it is asked to mediate.
There are between 6,000 and 6,300 employees, including
full-time Nissan and contract workers, at the plant in Canton,
Mississippi.
Nissan has an alliance incorporated in the Netherlands with
French-based Renault SA. Renault owns 43.4 percent of
Nissan.
The UAW said it may file objections to Nissan's behavior in
Mississippi with OECD liaisons with governments in Japan, France
and the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Alan Crosby)