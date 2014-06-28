WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. safety regulators are
investigating complaints that a carpet cover trim panel is
causing unwanted acceleration in Nissan Versa cars and
preventing drivers from braking.
According to a document posted online on Saturday by the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the
agency has opened a preliminary investigation into 360,000
Nissan Versa, Versa Sedan and Versa Note from model years
2012-2014.
The NHTSA said it had received four complaints that the
tunnel carpet cover trim panel on those vehicles had trapped the
edge of the driver's shoe, interfering with the driver's ability
to reduce acceleration and to apply the brakes.
"I attempted to remove my foot from the gas pedal, but could
not, because my foot was stuck," said one complaint on the
website. "The plastic piece that covers the center console
extends around to just next to the gas pedal... The corner of
that plastic panel wedged between the sole and leather upper of
my work boots, preventing me from taking my foot off the gas
pedal."
A preliminary investigation is the first step in a process
that could lead to a recall if regulators determine that a
safety issue needs to be addressed by a manufacturer.
"We've just been made of aware of it and we will be
cooperating fully with that investigation," Nissan spokesman
Steve Yaeger said.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; editing by Gunna Dickson)