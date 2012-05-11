YOKOHAMA, Japan May 11 Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday that he does not expect the yen to remain strong and believes that, logically, it should weaken.

"We don't believe the yen is going to remain at 80 yen," Ghosn told a news conference to announce Nissan's financial results.

"Even though it is now at the 79 yen level, two weeks ago it was at 83 or 84. If there is any indication for the future, logically the yen should weaken," he said.

Nissan has assumed an average dollar rate of 82 yen for the business year ending next March, compared with 80 yen at Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)