Kanda-machi, Japan, Sept 20 Nissan Motor Co may need to rethink its industrial strategy if the yen is still trading around current levels in six months time, the automaker's CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday.

"If in six months down the road we are still in this situation, this is going to provoke a major rethink of our industrial strategy," Ghosn told reporters.

"But personally I don't think this is going to be the case," he added, saying that current dollar/yen levels were abnormal and that the auto industry saw a rate of 100 yen to the dollar as "normal".

The dollar was trading around 76.5 yen on Tuesday.

Ghosn made the remarks to reporters at Nissan Motor Kyushu, formerly a directly owned factory in southern Japan that Nissan spun off to cut the cost of building cars in Japan.

Japanese auto executives have repeatedly warned that the yen had strengthened beyond what domestic exporters could cope with. Last week, Ghosn said the next generation of Infiniti cars, which are not sold in Japan, would be built outside the country. It had already decided to shift production of the Infiniti JX sport utility vehicle (SUV) to the United States in 2012 from Japan.

Despite those warnings, however, many executives, including Ghosn, have stressed they wanted to keep a certain level of production in Japan to protect jobs and the country's expertise in "monozukuri", or manufacturing. Nissan has put that level at 1 million vehicles a year.

