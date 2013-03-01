BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
DETROIT, March 1 Nissan Motor Co Ltd : * Says February US auto sales fell 6.6 percent to 99,636 vehicles
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.