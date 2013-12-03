BRIEF-Lite Access Technologies Q1 rev rose 121 percent to C $1.798 million
* Lite access technologies inc. Reports q1 2017 financial results - revenues up 121% over fiscal 2016
DETROIT Dec 3 Nissan Motor Co Ltd : * Says us sales in November rose 10.7 percent to 106,528 vehicles
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - polaris recalls about 13,500 rzr and general recreational off-highway vehicles due to burn and fire hazards
* Announces the completion of the divestment of its Oxo alcohols business