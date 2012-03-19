TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nisshin Steel Co and Nippon Metal Industry Co said on Monday to have agreed to merge the two companies under a new holding company from Oct. 1.

Shareholders in Nisshin Steel will 0.1 share in the new holding company per Nisshin Steel share. Nippon Metal shareholders will get 0.056 share in new holding company for each Nippon Metal share.

The new holding company would create Japan's No.2 stainless steel maker. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)