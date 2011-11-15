TOKYO Nov 15 Nisshin Steel Co said on Tuesday it and Nippon Metal Industry Co will hold a joint news conference at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) on their steel operations. The presidents of the two companies will attend.

Media have reported that the two are in talks to merge their operations to become Japan's No.2 steel maker after Nippon Steel Corp. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)